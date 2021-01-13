Andhra Pradesh: Former AP DGP RP Thakur appointed as the new Md of APSRTC

In the latest development, Senior IPS officer RP Thakur has been appointed as APSRTC MD. The government has issued orders handing over the responsibilities to him. Thakur is currently the Commissioner of Printing and Stationery. Madireddy Pratap Reddy who was the RTC MD till July this year was later transferred. IAS officer Krishna Babu was then given additional responsibilities as RTC VC and MD.

RP Thakur served as DGP during the TDP regime. In fact, Gautam Sawang has to be given the DGP post at that time but exceptionally Thakur was handed over the responsibilities. RP Thakur took over as DGP in 2018 after Malakondaiah during the TDP regime.

However, after the new government headed by YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over in the reign of the state, RP Thakur was replaced by Gautam Sawang. Thakur held those responsibilities for over 10 months. He was later appointed as Commissioner of Printing and Stationery. Now the government has decided to hand over the responsibilities as RTC MD.