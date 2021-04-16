Top
Andhra Pradesh: Former MLA of Vijayawada west constituency passes away

Former legislator of Vijayawada West constituency and CPI senior leader Kakarlapudi Subbaraju has passed away. He died of a heart attack at his residence in Vijayawada. The relatives said that the funeral will be held after the arrival of his son and daughter from America.

Subbaraju's body was kept in the mortuary. CPI leaders and political dignitaries mourned iver Subbaraju's death. Subbaraju won the MLA seat in 1994 and served as chairman of the forum of former MLAs for a long time in Andhra Pradesh.

He also served as the Deputy Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and served people in various capacities in the CPI and its affiliates. Late he derved as a member of the CPI state executive in United Andhra Pradesh.

