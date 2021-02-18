Andhra Pradesh: Former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar arrested 

Eluru police have arrested Chintamaneni Prabhakar, a TDP leader from West Godavari district and a former MLA from Denduluru. He was arrested by the Eluru rural police and taken to the station when he came to Madepalli in the Eluru Mandal as part of the panchayat election campaign.

Going into details, Chintamaneni Prabhakar campaigned on Wednesday night in B. Singavaram village in Pedavegi mandal for Panchayat Elections. A scuffle ensued between the YSRCP-TDP leaders and it was alleged that YSRCP supporter Sarpanch candidate's husband Samuel was attacked by his followers where the victim was seriously injured in the incident.

In response to their complaint, the police arrested Chintamaneni on Thursday afternoon. He was shifted to Eluru Rural Police Station and will be produced before a judge this evening. A case has been registered against them under IPC Sections 341,324,143, 323, 354, 354a, 171C, 506 (2), 455 R/w 149.