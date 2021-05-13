Andhra Pradesh: Four dead and four injured in a lorry and car collision in East Godavari

In a ghastly road accident reported in East Godavari district, a lorry collided with a car on Peddapuram ADB Road near Samarlakota, leaving four people dead on the spot. In addition, as many as four people were seriously injured in the incident. The injured were retrieved from the vehicle and rushed to Kakinada hospital.



The deceased include two women, one man and a child, which left everybody in shock. However, the details of the dead are yet to be known. According to the preliminary information, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.



After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and are investigating the case. Police said that the accident happened while the victims are travelling to Rajahmundry from Penuguduru to attend an event on a single lane road.



In another incident, a fatal road accident occurred at Garataiah colony in Addanki town. Two people were killed on the spot, and three others were seriously injured when a lorry collided with an auto. Th injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased have been identified as Anasuya (55) of Kakanipale and Sheikh Karimun (44) of Maula Nagar.

