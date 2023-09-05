Andhra Pradesh: Gannavaram Airport and Nellore railway station receives fake bomb threat

The recent bomb threat calls in Andhra Pradesh have caused chaos and panic among the authorities and passengers. The calls claiming that bombs were planted at Gannavaram Airport and Nellore Railway Station led to swift action from the alerted officers, who immediately informed the police, bomb squad, and dog squad.

As a precautionary measure, passengers were evacuated and thorough inspections were conducted at the airport and railway station, including the parcel center and checked bags. However, no bombs were found, and it was determined that the bomb threat calls were the handiwork of some people..

In the case of the bomb threat call to Gannavaram Airport, a case has been registered and the miscreant, Muppalla Ranga Raman, was arrested. The call was traced back to the Tanuku area, and it was discovered that Ranga Raman had made the fake call. It appears that he has a history of threatening VIPs through similar phone calls.

A week ago, Hyderabad Shamshabad Airport also received a bomb threat call. An unidentified man claimed that a bomb had been planted at the airport, specifically targeting an Indigo Airlines flight. Airport security was immediately alerted, but after thorough investigation, it was confirmed that there was no bomb present. This incident brought relief to the passengers.