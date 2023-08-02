Andhra Pradesh: Giri Pradakshina held in grandeur at Srisailam

As part of the tradition, Giri Pradakshina was organised at Srisailam with fervour, and special poojas were performed to the deities Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bramarambhika on the occasion of Ashada Shuddha Pournami. The procession of deities was conducted and the devotees also participated.

After offering the special pujas, a circumambulation of deities was carried out at Srisaila Giri in the name of Dharma Pracharadham.

The Giri Pradakshina program commenced from the temple's Rajagopuram and followed a route that included various significant locations such as Gangadharamandapam, Ankalamma temple, Nandi Mandapam, Gangasadanam, Bayalu Veerabhadraswamy Temple Panchamats, Mallamma Kanniru, reaching Pushkarini, and finally returning to the temple gate through Nandimandapam.

Lavanna, the Executive Officer of the temple, mentioned that the Giri Pradakshina program was organized as part of the spiritual development of the temple.