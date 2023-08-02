Live
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
- Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists after croc nesting season ends
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Giri Pradakshina held in grandeur at Srisailam
Giri Pradakshina was organised at Srisailam with fervour and special poojas were performed to the deities Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bramarambhika on the occasion
As part of the tradition, Giri Pradakshina was organised at Srisailam with fervour, and special poojas were performed to the deities Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bramarambhika on the occasion of Ashada Shuddha Pournami. The procession of deities was conducted and the devotees also participated.
After offering the special pujas, a circumambulation of deities was carried out at Srisaila Giri in the name of Dharma Pracharadham.
The Giri Pradakshina program commenced from the temple's Rajagopuram and followed a route that included various significant locations such as Gangadharamandapam, Ankalamma temple, Nandi Mandapam, Gangasadanam, Bayalu Veerabhadraswamy Temple Panchamats, Mallamma Kanniru, reaching Pushkarini, and finally returning to the temple gate through Nandimandapam.
Lavanna, the Executive Officer of the temple, mentioned that the Giri Pradakshina program was organized as part of the spiritual development of the temple.