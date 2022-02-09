Andhra Pradesh: Girl who attempted suicide due to harassment dies in Guntur

The tragic incident took place in the Guntur district where a girl unable to bear with the harassment attempted suicide by taking rat poison fought for life and was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. Going into the details, the second daughter (18) of Pulukuri Venkatachari Malleshwari couple of Shanampudi village in Shyamalapuram mandal is being harassed by Chennam Shetty Nagendra Babu of the same village under the name of love. Against this backdrop, her parents sent her to their grandmother's house in Vemparala village in Prakasam district's Addanki mandal two months ago to protect their daughter from lover Nagendra Babu.

However, the young woman is preparing to come to her hometown on the 1st of this month as her sister is getting married. It was during this sequence that Nagendra Babu, his grandfather Patti Srinu and brother-in-law Anil went to Vemparala village together. Attempts were made to forcibly take the young woman there to which the villagers resisted.

On learning this, the girl's father Venkatachari went to Vemparla and brought his daughter to the village of Shanampudi. Nagendra Babu, the lover who came to know that the young woman had come to the village went to her house and attacked her father Venkatachari. The young woman panicked after Nagendra Babu threatened her father and younger brother and attempted committed suicide by taking rat medicine on the 2nd of this month. Her parents and family members rushed her to a hospital in Vinukonda town where she died on Tuesday after receiving treatment for 7 days.

The parents of the deceased lamented that they were harassed as they were the only house in the village that belongs to Vishwabrahamin. Shavalyapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.