Andhra Pradesh: Goutham Reddy opines all departments be brought under YSR AP One

Andhra Pradesh Industries, IT, Skills Development and Training Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said all departments would be brought under the YSR AP One. He said that job opportunities for the youth would increase due to skill. On Tuesday he gave a presentation on Comprehensive Industry Survey, Counseling, Skills, Placements and Reskilling. As part of the re-skilling, training for coaches and advanced training were discussed. Inquired about a comprehensive industry survey.

APSDC MD Bangaru Raju revealed that the survey is continuing despite some difficulties due to coronavirus. A survey on skill shortages was conducted in 2017. He told the minister that the skill courses were selected after examining a total of 10 sectors, including cement, automotive and construction. MD Raju further said they were looking into future technology for manufacturing and had consulted with industries across the state for a benchmark on expertise.



The virtual meeting, chaired by Minister Mekapati, was chaired by Industries Special Secretary Karikala Valaven, Industries Director Subrahmaniam Javvadi, Skills Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi, Employment and Training Director Lavanyaveni, APTS MD Nanda Kishore, IT Department Joint Secretary Nagraj, APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, APSSDC MD Bagaru Raju.

