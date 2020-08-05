Andhra government announces recruitment of 17000 medical post amidst Coronavirus Crisis

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh Government is all set to release a fill-up 17000 medical officer's posts. In order to keep a check to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Andhra Pradesh government is ready to recruit doctors, paramedical officers, MNOs, FNOs and nurses in all the Government hospitals. This news is announced by Andhra Pradesh Health minister Alla Nani.

He also doled out that, 17000 vacant positions will be filled up by 7th August of this month. Even the vacant positions for regular positions will be filled up by 10th August. Nani also made it clear that the Andhra Pradesh Government is taking all the necessary steps to provide enough equipment to all the Covid-19 Care Centres.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 9747 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus with which the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches to 1,76,333. Of these, 79104 were active cases. 95625 were recovered and discharged from the hospitals. So far 1604 people have died in the state. As many as, 6953 people have recovered from covid and been discharged as and 67 people died due to the virus. If we look at the district wise data, East Godavari (1,371), Anantapur (1,325), and Kurnool (1,016) reported new cases in four-digits.