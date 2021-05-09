Andhra Pradesh government announces Rs. 10 lakh to kin of deceased in Kadapa blast, constitutes high level committee

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Mamillapalle blast in YSR Kadapa district and has set up an inquiry committee with 5 government departments. Minister of State for Mines, Geology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the inquiry committee, headed by the Kadapa Joint Collector (Revenue) and comprising officials from the Mining, Revenue, Police, Mines, Safety and Excise departments, would submit its report to the government within five days.

He lamented the loss of ten lives in the incident. The families of the deceased were assured that the government would extend their support with Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia as immediate compensation to those killed in the blast and Rs 5 lakh to those injured. He said mining officials led by the DMG had inspected the scene and would take legal action against the lease holder.

He said the accident was found to be due to the negligence of the quarry operators. He said the regulations were not followed in unloading explosives. Minister Peddireddy said action would be taken under the Small Scale Minerals Regulation Act