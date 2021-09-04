Andhra Pradesh Government appoints 481 directors for 47 corporations

Amaravati: Adhering to its policy of social justice, the State Government has appointed 481 directors to 47 Corporations giving priority to women and weaker sections.

Releasing the details of directors appointment here on Saturday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government has demonstrated its commitment towards social justice and women empowerment by appointing 52 percent women and giving 58 percent posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities while filling the posts of 481 directors.

Unlike Chandrababu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always strived for the uplift of weaker sections and wanted to bring them to the forefront, where they can be part of decision-making process, Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita appreciated that the Chief Minister has given a lion's share to the women. Even schemes like Aasara, Cheyutha, Ammavodi are all meant to empower women, she said.