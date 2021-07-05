Andhra Pradesh Government committed to building temples in SC/ST/BC colonies

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the contribution of public will be crucial for developing the temples in their respective villages and habitations.

Inspecting the Chennakesava Swamy temple at Sompalyam village in Thamballapalli mandal on Friday, he said the government has committed to construct temples in all the backward habitations of SC, ST and BCs and the TTD would bear the cost of temples.

He hailed the TTD for coming forward to adopt some low-income group temples in the district. Already, the TTD has adopted seven temples in the district, he added.

He stressed that the temple trustees should strive to provide the needful facilities to the devotees at their respective temples. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, legislators N Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalli), Venkat Goud (Palamaner) and others were present.