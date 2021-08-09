Andhra Pradesh Government committed to decentralisation of power

Tadepalli: Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu asserted here on Sunday that decentralisation of the power is the policy of the government.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, the Minister said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is more concerned with his real estate business rather than the capital city and that is why he was supporting the agitation for the capital city.

He slammed the TDP for keeping the people in illusion in the name of agitation for the last 600 days. The Minister also lambasted a section of the media for making a hill out of a mole regarding the agitation.

Describing the agitation as a drama, the Minister said that real agitations would come from the hearts of people.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu did not change his mindset though his party was defeated in the local body elections also.

Referring the proposal for three capital cities, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to develop all the three regions equally which would be possible with three capital cities.

During the five-year term of TDP, there was not a single job and the youth were forced to go to Hyderabad for employment. The three capital cities plan was only to correct that situation.

The Minister made it clear that the police disallowed permission for Amaravati rally and the people were allowed to stage protest demonstrations at their respective camps.

Kannababu pointed out that if the executive capital was established at Visakhapatnam, the whole north Andhra would be developed. "The three capital cities would be constructed at any cost," he asserted.

Referring to the claim of Naidu that 139 industries shifted their base from AP, the Minister said that they shifted their base since they were incompetent to set up industries.