Andhra Pradesh Government gives equal importance to Telugu language: Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Visakhapatnam: AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said the YSRCP government has the credit of shifting the Centre for Ancient Studies of Telugu Language from Mysore to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a media conference organised at the Hindi Bhavan of Andhra University here on Sunday, he said the Telugu Academy and AP Official Language Commission were set up in the State, which remained closed during the previous government. He said Telugu language should be included as a curriculum from primary to degree level and equal importance would be given to the native language.

Yarlagadda mentioned that the correspondences, boards, flexis and inauguration plaques related to government activities should be in Telugu only. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced English medium with an aim to equip children from poor and weaker sections in rural areas with communication skills, said Lakshmi Prasad. He said the AP Telugu Language Development Authority will review the implementation of Telugu official language from the divisional-level to the State-level. The AP Official Language Commission chairman said a 'word bank' will also be set up to prepare alternative words in Telugu for the terminology used in science, technology, legal administration and other languages.

He clarified that if the owner of any company does not display their name board in Telugu, they will be charged a fine of Rs 50,000 and also in government foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies, if the plaques are not in Telugu, a penalty of Rs 10,000 would be charged and repeated non-implementation would also attract imprisonment, Lakshmi Prasad added.