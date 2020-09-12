Andhra Pradesh Government grants administration sanction for medical colleges

Vijayawada: The state government granted administration sanction for the construction of medical colleges throughout the state by earmarking Rs 2,050 crore, according to special chief secretary of medical and health department Dr K S Jawahar Reddy. It may be recalled that the state government had decided to establish one medical college in each parliamentary constituency.



He said in a statement here on Saturday that the government had released Rs 500 crore for the medical college at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district, Rs 500 crore for medical college at Pulivendula in Kadapa district, Rs 500 crore for the medical college at Piduguralla in Guntur district, Rs 550 crore for the medical college at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

The government had given administration sanction for the purchase of land for the medical colleges at Amalapuram, Eluru, Piduguralla, Madanapalle, Adoni and Pulivendula at a cost of Rs 104.71 crore.

Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the medical colleges at Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla would have 100 medical seats each and the medical college at Machilipatnam would have 150 medical seats.