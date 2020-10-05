Vizianagaram: The State government is in no way concerned with Maharaja Alak Narayana Society for Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust and it would never get involved in the daily activities of that organization, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana here on Monday.



"If Ashok Gajapathi Raju has any dispute with the organisation, he has to solve it on his own but Ashok should not drag the State government into the issue," the Minister said.

Regarding the famous Sirimanu Utsav, the Minister said, "We will discuss with various sections of people and take their opinion on organising the festival during the pandemic. The festival is scheduled to be held on October 27."