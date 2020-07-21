Andhra Pradesh Government inks pact with Amul

Amaravati: In a bid to fortify the dairy sector in the state, the state government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amul, India's premier dairy cooperative society, here on Tuesday.



The MoU was signed by special chief secretary, agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah and Amul's Chennai zonal head Rajan in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On this occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with Amul managing director R S Sodhi via videoconference.

The Chief Minister said that the pact would play a vital role in the development of the dairy sector in the state. "Also, it is a significant step towards the transformation of women's lives besides being immensely beneficial to the women groups in the state. The state had spent Rs 11,000 crore under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara for women," he said.

He hoped that the government assistance would be used to change the lives of women both economically and socially.

"Good days have come for government cooperative dairies and Andhra Pradesh will be the gateway to the southern states," Jagan said.