Andhra Pradesh government is likely to hold Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

In yet another move, the Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to host another prestigious event in Visakhapatnam. This time the Jagan government has decided to hold the Republic Day celebrations at RK beach in Visakhapatnam. The officials have begun the arrangements to this extent. As this is the first republic day after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, it has become the most prestigious issue for the YSRCP.

With the announcement of proposal of executive capital at Visakhapatnam, the government is making all efforts to make up the people to the decision. The High Power Committee appointed to study the proposals of the GN Rao and Boston committee reports is expected to submit it's reported in next four days while the special Assembly session to be convened on the 20th of this month.

The political analysts predict that Jagan is holding Republic Day celebrations in Vishakhapatnam, in order to hint that Jagan is in favour of making Visakhapatnam the capital of the state.

The then Chandrababu government has hold the Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada. However, with the latest decision of holding the celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Uttarandhra people are expressing their happiness.