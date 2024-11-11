Andhra Pradesh Government Presents Annual Budget Amid Financial Challenges

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s state economy is facing significant challenges, with the government highlighting a near-crisis situation while outlining plans for recovery and growth. Minister of Finance, Payyavula Keshav, addressed the pressing financial issues and detailed the state's annual budget for the fiscal year.

Economic Crisis and Commitment to Development

Keshav acknowledged the precarious state of the economy, stating that Andhra Pradesh's financial system was on the verge of collapse, and the current government was committed to steering the state onto a path of development. Reflecting on the previous administration, he noted that the people had rejected their governance, and the coalition government had gained the trust of 93% of the electorate.

Annual Budget and Fiscal Overview

The state’s annual budget stands at ₹2.94 lakh crore, with revenue expenditure projected at ₹2.34 lakh crore. The state is grappling with a fiscal deficit of ₹68,743 crore, along with a revenue deficit of ₹34,743 crore. Keshav outlined specific allocations for key sectors, with substantial investments aimed at infrastructure, welfare, and rural development.

Sectoral Allocations: Focus Areas

- Panchayati Raj & Rural Development: ₹16,739 crore

- Water Resources: ₹16,705 crore

- Higher Education: ₹2,326 crore

- Urban Development: ₹11,490 crore

- Industry & Commerce: ₹3,127 crore

- Energy: ₹8,207 crore

- Police & Law Enforcement: ₹8,495 crore

- Welfare Schemes:

- BC Welfare: ₹3,907 crore

- Minority Welfare: ₹4,376 crore

- ST Welfare: ₹7,557 crore

- Environment & Forests: ₹687 crore

- Housing: ₹4,012 crore

- Skill Development: ₹1,215 crore

In addition, Keshav noted the importance of leveraging the ongoing information revolution to drive further progress. The state, he emphasized, has faced considerable setbacks in sectors like water management and infrastructure under the previous government, particularly pointing to the delayed progress of the Polavaram project and a lack of focus on irrigation.

DEEPAM Scheme and Teacher Training Initiatives

A major focus of the budget is the DEEPAM scheme, which is allocated ₹895 crore, aimed at benefiting 5 lakh households. The state is also focusing on enhancing education with a special emphasis on teacher development. Over the next three years, 18,000 teachers will undergo training, while the school education department will receive ₹29,909 crore to improve resources.

Additionally, the budget includes provisions for the creation of 192 new skill development centers and the expansion of overseas employment opportunities for youth through the Skill International initiative. The state is working towards reducing the burden on teachers through technology, including a proposed reduction in app-related workloads.

A Vision for the Future

Minister Keshav expressed confidence that the state’s fiscal recovery, aided by strategic investments in infrastructure, welfare, and skill development, would pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future. He emphasized that the government was committed to driving the state towards reconstruction and development, with a special focus on long-term economic stability.

The budget reflects the government’s intent to address both immediate challenges and to lay the groundwork for a more resilient and thriving Andhra Pradesh.

Government Committed to Sustainable Urban Development, Says Minister P. Keshav. The Andhra Pradesh government is fully committed to achieving sustainable urban development, emphasised Minister P. Keshav during a recent statement. The Minister highlighted key initiatives under the Amrit-2 program, particularly focusing on water resource purification efforts.

"One of our primary goals is the completion of the Polavaram project, which remains our top priority. We are determined to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects across the state," Keshav said, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing long-standing developmental challenges.

Keshav also expressed concern over the current state of the roads in Andhra Pradesh, stating that "there are more potholes than smooth roads in the state." He further declared that the Andhra Mission for pothole-free roads would be launched to ensure better infrastructure across the state.

In a significant development, the Union Government has approved the revival of the 189-kilometer Amaravati-Orr Expressway. The project, Keshav noted, will not only enhance regional connectivity but will also significantly contribute to economic growth in the region.

"With the approval of the central government for the expressway, we are poised to boost both regional connectivity and economic development," the Minister added.

These efforts are part of the state government's broader strategy to improve urban infrastructure, promote sustainable development, and enhance the quality of life for the people of Andhra Pradesh.