Andhra Pradesh Government sanctions 16 urban health centres for Guntur

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Sunday informed that the government has given permission to construct 16 YSR Urban Health Centres in Guntur and sanctioned Rs80 lakh each for their construction.

She was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Dr YSR Urban Health Centre at Gorantla.

She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to health and the government has sanctioned permission for the construction of 16 urban health centres.She recalled that the government granted the funds for the renovation of buildings of the UHCs in Guntur city. She felt that there is a need to set up two urban health centres in a mandal. She urged the people to take all the precautionary measures to check spread of Covid-19.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that at present there are 13 urban health centres in Guntur and the government sanctioned Rs10lakh each for the renovation of each UHC. He said that lands were allotted in Guntur east and west Assembly constituencies in Guntur city for the construction of buildings for the UHCs and added that tender process was completed. He said each UHC will have ten beds and 38 types bloods tests will be conducted. He said the UHCs are useful to the poor.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said that GMC will construct the buildings for UHCs at a cost of Rs14crore. The UHCs will be set up on population basis, she added.

GMC Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, corporators Yerramsetty Padmavati, Tanubuddi Krishna Reddy were present.



