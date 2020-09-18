Andhra Pradesh Government sanctions 500 cr for medical college in Amalapuram

Kakinada: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for government medical college for which the people of Konaseema are grateful to him.



District Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik held a meeting with farmers to acquire land for medical college in Amalapuram division on Friday.

Minister Viswaroop participated as chief guest on the occasion.

He said that the long cherished desire of the people of this area is coming true soon. He said that the Chief Minister has sanctioned a medical college for Amalapuram consistency. With the establishment of this college, the downtrodden people will be greatly benefited. He lauded all the farmers who have come forward voluntarily to donate land, saying that they have been searching for land for the last three months as land acquisition is a difficult task. Final round of talks with farmers would be held next week to bring the issue of land acquisition to a climax.

He further said that another ambitious project for Amalapuram, a 400 KV power substation, has been sanctioned and it will also require 50 acres of land. If the power substation is completed, there will be no shortage of electricity for aqua ponds or households in the five constituencies in the Amalapuram division.