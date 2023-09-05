Andhra Pradesh Government shuffles eleven IPS officers in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reshuffled eleven IAS officers and issued orders to this effect.

According to transfers, Siddharth Kaushal appointed as YSR Kadapa district SP followed by Anburajan as Anantapur SP, A Ravi Shankar as Visakha CP, K.Srinivasa Rao as Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Law and Order DCP. Trivikrama Verma as Special Protection Force IG, Kumar Vishwajit as Additional DG Vigilance and Enforcement.

Further, V Vidyasagar Naidu as Greyhounds SP, Boddepalli Krishna Rao as Annamayya District SP, R Ragangadhara Rao as 14th Battalion Commandant, Adnan Nayeem Asmi as ACB SP, P Jagadish as East Godavari District SP.