Andhra Pradesh Government spends Rs 25,714 crore on education in 2 years

Amaravati: Believing strongly that education only will help to build strong economy in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing number of revolutionary programmes to ensure a bright future for students. To see that the children face global competition, the state government has implemented Jagananna Amm Vodi, English as medium of instruction, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagannanna Vasati Deevena, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Gorumudda etc.

Amma Vodi scheme provides Rs 15,000 per year to each student as financial assistance. To date, Rs. 13,022.90 crore has been deposited directly in mothers' accounts of 44,48,865 students.

With an aim to ensure that even poor students can pursue higher studies, the state government has introduced Jagananna Vidya Deevena to degree, polytechnic, engineering, medicine courses providing full fee reimbursement for students of SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority and the handicapped.

The scheme has so far benefited 18,80,934 people to the tune of Rs 4,879.30 crore.

For students who are pursuing courses like ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering and medicine, their food and accommodation fees are taken care of by the state government by providing financial assistance up to Rs 20,000 in two instalments. Students who are pursuing ITI are granted Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 for the students who are pursuing degree and other higher courses irrespective of number of children pursuing those courses in a family.

The state government is crediting financial assistance directly into the maternal accounts of students. So far 15, 56,956 students have been given Rs 2,269.93 crore under the scheme. Students from Classes I to X in all government schools are provided with kits containing three pairs of uniforms with stitching charges, school bag, textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, belts, socks, shoes before opening of schools through Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

The scheme has so far benefited nearly 45 lakh students to the tune of Rs 781 crore.

Under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, 151 government degree colleges, 3,287 government hostels and 28,169 Anganwadi centres will be redesigned at a cost of Rs 16,700 crore in three phases. New buildings will be set up for another 27,438 Anganwadis.

Under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme, the state government is providing quality nutritious food, delicious lunch every day through 45,854 government and aided schools across the state at a cost of Rs.1,600 crore.

Implementation of CBSE syllabus from 2021-22 academic year is aimed at improving academic standards of students. The Anganwadis are upgraded as YSR Free Primary Schools and English will be the medium of instruction for students in PP1, PP2 and Pre-first class.