Andhra Pradesh government to focus on setting up main offices

Visakhapatnam: With decks being cleared for the establishment of the executive capital in the city, the focus now shifts to the identification of ideal locations to set up the main wings of various departments.



Though the Capital Bills got the Andhra Pradesh Governor's consent on Friday, the exercise with regard to the executive capital work commenced several months ago, albeit discreetly.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and the district officials had given enough hints that the main offices, including CM camp office, Secretariat and HoD offices of various departments, will be set up in the Bheemunipatnam constituency.

DGP D Gautam Sawang and several top officials made trips to Visakhapatnam in the recent past to explore the possibilities of setting up various prime offices in the district based on the availability of the area.

In line with this, Millennium Towers in Rushikonda, IT Parks and the start-up villages dotting the towers were the talk of the town earlier this year. However, it did not make any headway as it would cost the jobs of IT professionals in the process. But there is a possibility of housing a few government offices at the Millennium Tower (B) as considered before.

Similarly, the site identified for the Greyhounds Training Centre was Kapuluppada near Thimmapuram. However, later there was a change in the plan and Anandapuram mandal is being considered for it. The recent DGP's visit to the city indicated that the training centre will come up in 384 acres. But plans are afoot to construct guesthouses at Thimmapuram.

According to sources, chances are high that the CM camp office is also likely to come up in the same neighbourhood. This apart, sources say, the Chief Minister's residence is expected to be set up at Rushikonda.

In addition to exploring sites to set up the department wings, DGP D. Gautam Sawang also paid attention to the safety and security aspects, Naxalite movement and other issues pertaining to the maintenance of Law and Order during his recent visit to Vizag.

The officials concerned have examined the sites at Srinivas Nagar at Simhachalam to set up the prime administrative building of the Endowments Department. The police quarters at Karasa have also been in the news as one of the main wings of the police department is likely to be located in the area. It is learnt that a portion of the Bhogapuram International Airport was set aside for some of the offices. The other proposal that is making rounds is that the BJP office is likely to get shifted to the area near the Central Prison premises. Thousands of acres of land belong to Simhachalam Devasthanam. Depending on the requirement, a portion of the Devasthanam land will also be utilised for the governance, according to the temple sources. Till now, the Devasthanam lands were utilised for a couple of government office premises.