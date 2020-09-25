Andhra Pradesh Government to launch portal for profession tax on Oct 1

Amaravati: The state government would launch a website for the collection of profession tax on October 1, announced Piyush Kumar, chief commissioner of state taxes.



Reviewing the collection of profession tax in the state with the heads of 18 departments at the Secretariat here on Thursday, Piyush Kumar instructed the officials to verify whether every service provider was paying profession tax or not as per the GO No 663 issued on August 24.

He also advised them to conduct survey to bring in more registrations in 10 days as per the amended Profession Tax Act.

The last year's collection under profession tax was Rs 233 crore and the officials should strive to make it double this year. He made several suggestions to the officials to exceed the target in the collection of profession tax.

Stamps and registrations IG Siddhartha Jain, higher education commissioner M M Naik, prohibition and excise additional commissioner K L Bhaskar, and the heads of transport, commercial taxes, excise and other departments took part.