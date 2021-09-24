Andhra Pradesh: Government urged to clarify on 21,000 cr heroin case

Mangalagiri: TDP state general secretary Buddha Venkanna on Thursday demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government explain to the people about the reports of unchecked smuggling of heroin, cocaine and ganja in Andhra Pradesh in the past two-and-a-half years. He wondered as to why the government and the police officials were not responding when over Rs 21,000 crore worth heroin was caught. The tainted firm was registered in Vijayawada and ganja sale was going on in the vicinity of the Chief Minister's house itself. The sale of drugs was rampant in tea stalls and pan shops. Import and use of drugs became an alarming issue in the face of an inactive intelligence wing, he said.



Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the state police were busy filing false cases and incarcerating TDP leaders without any focus on the law and order. It was a million dollar question as to why the ruling YSRCP leaders were keeping silent on the role of the Vijayawada firm in the Rs 21,000 crore heroin smuggling. One Sudhakar was caught in connection with this massive smuggling, who he alleged, was a benami of a YSRCP leader belonging to Kakinada.

If the ruling party wanted to prove its innocence, the government should order a CBI inquiry. Venkanna asserted that there seemed to be a direct channel for import of heroin and drugs from Taliban in Afghanistan to Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh. The big bosses in the government must have known everything since Rs 72,000 crore worth drug smuggling was going on within the vicinity of the Chief Minister's house.