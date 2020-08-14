Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan exhorts people recovered from Covid to donate plasma

Vijayawada: Greeting the people on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan exhorted people to remember all those great patriots whose sacrifices has made it possible for us today to enjoy the fruits of freedom.



He said in a statement here on Friday that this was the day of re-dedication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and brotherhood which inspired our national struggle for freedom. "On this auspicious day, let us pledge ourselves to rededicate to the cause of nation building."

The country is presently passing through a difficult situation posed by the Covid-19 pandemic which caused immense suffering to the people and disrupted the normal way of life, he pointed out.

He called upon people to follow the guidelines issued by the authorities and prevent spread of the Covid-19.

He appealed to all those who have fully recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and help the patients fighting the infection by donating their plasma. "All Covid warriors should take pledge to help the society in overcoming this crisis by donating their plasma to the needy people as a larger responsibility towards mankind," he said.