Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM congratulate Indian Cricket Team 

Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday, thus retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory Down Under.

"What a magnificent victory! Hearty congratulations to Team India for breaching the Gabba fortress after three decades. An outstanding display of prowess and perseverance, that has made the entire nation proud today," said the Chief Minister in a tweet.

The Chief Minister urged the team to stretch its winning streak as he joined the nation in celebrating the victory.

Andhra cricketer Hanuma Vihari, a native of East Godavari district, played a crucial role in drawing the third Test of the series before being ruled out for the fourth Test owing to an injury.

The Governor in his message said the entire country is proud of the success of the Indian Cricket Team and is celebrating the achievement. He hoped that the Indian Team will keep the flag of India flying and wished they will achieve many more successes in the future.