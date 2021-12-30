Andhra Pradesh govt. allows seized theatres to reopen, asks them to adhere to rules

The film actor, producer R Narayana Murthy and several cinema theater owners met the minister Perni Nani. On this occasion, Nani assured the theater owners in the state that government will take care of them and allowed the seized theaters to reopen. However, he ordered that the facilities in the theaters were to be provided in a month.



The minister assured that 83 theaters in 9 districts would be allowed to open. Nani revealed that he had directed the Joint Collectors on the relaxation and asked the theatre owners to put the application before the Joint Collectors.



Although GO 35 is in force on ticket rates, a committee has been set up to ascertain the rates and Nani has promised to make changes and additions based on the report. It was suggested that theaters could be opened by paying the fines.



Ahead of the release of major films for Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh, the theatre owners argued the minister to give relaxations on the rules, and in this regard the minister allowed the theatres that are seized to reopen.