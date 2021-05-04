Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints Commissioners to RTI, seeks governor's nod

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the names of Kakarla Chenna Reddy and Ulchala Hari Prasad as Andhra Pradesh State Right to Information Commissioners. The committee constituted for appointment of Right to Information commissioners has finalised the names of the two and sent them to the governor for approval.

The committee met under the chairmanship of CM Jagan today at the Secretariat. On this occasion, the committee selected Hari Prasad and Chenna Reddy as RTI Commissioners. The implementation of the Right to Information Act is overseen by the Right to Information Commissioners.

Hari Prasad holds a Masters Degree in History from the Central University of Hyderabad and has been in the press for two decades while Kakarla Chenna Reddy, a post graduate and graduate in law who served as a lawyer in several district courts and High Courts in both the states for 15 years.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Sucharitha and senior officials.

