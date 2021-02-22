Andhra Pradesh: Govt. decides to hold a comprehensive survey on UG and PG courses

The state government has decided to conduct a comprehensive survey on higher education. The government is surveying to develop the current situation at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels, the resources available in educational institutions, the skills of students, and the planning required to accommodate students in the state to accommodate the changing societal needs. Surveys are conducted with experienced leading companies for which, the academy is preparing to call for tenders. The survey will be conducted in 13 districts of the state to analyse the current situation in the higher and technical education departments.



The survey mainly focuses on why students from the state are moving to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, etc. to do UG and PG courses. It is carried out in a qualitative, quantitative manner. The survey will be carried out based on regional, social, economic, gender, and other categories. Interviews, group discussions, and case studies are included in the survey. The opinions of students, teachers, faculty, parents, guardians, principals, government officials, district and state recruiting officers, alumni, etc. are taken into account. The survey will be conducted in a fully hybrid model. The survey has to be completed within 3 months and reported to the government.

Universities in the state including RGUKT, IIITs, University PG Centers, Deemed Universities, Engineering Colleges, Autonomous Colleges, Minority Colleges, Affiliated Colleges, B.Ed and M.Ed Colleges, Women's Colleges, Law Colleges, Physical Education will undergo a comprehensive survey. The survey will take samples of not less than 12 percent of the students in General, Technical, Law, Arts, Commerce, Science, etc, which will include the participation of the first year, second year, third year, and fourth-year students. Of this, 8 percent should be done online and 4 percent offline. Survey samples should contain 15 percent SCs, 7.5 percent STs, and 25 percent BCs. The survey should be conducted with the district as one unit. There must be three types of group discussion in each educational institution individually for student, faculty, and parent wise.