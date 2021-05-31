Andhra Pradesh govt. gives green signal for Anandaiah medicine, but says no to eye drops

The Andhra Pradesh government has given the green signal to the Ayurvedic medicine prepared by Anandaiah medicine in Krishnapatnam of Nellore, which is creating a sensation all over the country. The state government said it was okay to distribute PLF medicines given by Anandaiah. The decision was taken by the state government, according to the CCRAS report. However, the state government has said no to eye drops as the reports on it are yet to be arrived.



The CCRAS report found that there was no harm in using the medicine. The state government also said it was okay with the reports stating that there was no harm caused by the rest of the drugs given by Anandaiah. However, the reports also state that there is no evidence to suggest that covid decreases with the use of the antidepressant drug.



He said it was likely to take another two to three weeks for full reports to come in on the eye drops. The state government has appealed to the people not to take drugs other than the one used by Anandaiah. The state government has asked that covid‌ positive patients not to flock to Krishnapatnam for Anandaiah medicine instead it asked their relatives come and take the drug instead of them.

