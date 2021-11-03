Andhra Pradesh govt. sets up special department for the welfare of upper caste poor

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set up a special department for the welfare of the upper caste poor who are economically backward.



The General Administration Department on Tuesday ordered the setting up of the EWS‌ Welfare (Economically Backward Classes) Department. The castes Kamma, Reddy, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Kapu, and Arya Vaishya corporations come under this department.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to set up welfare corporations for the Jains and the Sikhs separately and issued two GOs. It is learned that the decision to set up these corporations was taken at a recent cabinet meeting.

Also, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is implementing the 'EBC Nestam' scheme for EBCs and eligible women registered their names. Beneficiaries through this scheme will get Rs. 45,000 at the rate of Rs. 15,000 per year. Women between the ages of 45 and 60 are eligible for the scheme. However, SC, ST, BC minority women along with the beneficiaries in YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestam are not eligible for the EBC Nestam as only EBC women are eligible.