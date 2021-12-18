Andhra Pradesh: Grab opportunities of 'fourth industrial revolution,' youth told

Amaravati: Participants at an international conference held at VIT-AP School of Business on late Thursday evening exhorted the youth to grab the opportunities offered by industries.

Participating as chief guest at the conference, senior director of Directorate of the Commonwealth Secretariat of United Kingdom Dr Ruth Kattumuri, explained the opportunities in the 4th Industrial Revolution and underlined the need of preparedness of youth to capture opportunities for the country's growth.

She said that VIT always put a foot forward for honing the skills of youth with multi-disciplinary studies and prepare the leaders for global economy.

CEO and MD, MF Utilities, Ganesh Ram emphasised on Indian capital market transformation in global scenario. Indian start-ups have raised $10 billion through IPOs this year which is more than money raised in the last three years.

Associate dean of VSB, Dr Raghavendra stated that the conference had 77 papers from eight foreign countries, including domains like human resource management, accounting and finance, marketing, entrepreneurship and economics and related areas from Norway, Thailand, Singapore, France, Iran and Zimbabwe.

Dr SV Kotareddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP, said that the institute is known for its engineering. "We have started non-engineering VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP School of Law, School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities," he said.

Dr J Arul Kamaraj of Loyola College in Chennai, Dr S Srinivasan of Vinod Guptha School of Management of the IIT-Kharagpur, Dr S Lalitha of Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Chennai, Associate Consultant, Auctus Advisors Swayamkumar Tibrewal, Global COO and Management Consultant of the I CUBE Consortium from Singapore Sivakumari (Uma) Jagadeesan, Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, Dr AVVS Subbalakshmi, Convenor of ICBTEG, Dr Salini Rosaline, Co-Convenor of ICBTEG, directors, deans, students and parents were also present.