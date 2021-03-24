Andhra Pradesh: Groundwater must be conserved and protected, say Anil Kumar Yadav

State Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said he hoped the National Conference would find answers to the challenges in the groundwater system. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is happy that Andhra Pradesh Groundwater and Hydrology Department is celebrating the celebrate the Golden Jubilee. "Focus on consuming each drop, Groundwater conservation should be the goal of everyone in view of the growing water needs in the future, " said Minister Anil Kumar Yadav.

He said that the scientists are constantly researching the availability and use of groundwater in the state, which will be useful to future generations. "Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has focused on the construction of projects in the state without any shortage of irrigation and drinking water" Anil said.

He recalled that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scheme to dig boreholes for farmers for free of cost through YSR Jalakala. "We are also focusing on Rayalaseema without any shortage of cultivable and potable water, " said Minister Anil Kumar Yadav.