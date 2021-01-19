Andhra Pradesh: Gudivada Two Town Sub Inspector Ends Life Over Alleged Extramarital Affair

In a tragic incident took place at Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Gudivada Two Town SI Pilli Vijay Kumar committed suicide. Police sources said Vijay Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself in his apartment while the colleagues suspect that extramarital affair was the cause of Vijay Kumar's death. Going into details, Vijay Kumar was 2012 Batch Sub Inspector from Eluru, West Godavari District had married two months ago. He took charge at Hanuman Junction.

However, Vijay Kumar was suspended at the time for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a beautician from Nuzivid. Vijay Kumar, who returned to duty after the suspension was lifted, served as an Sub Inspector in several police stations under the Gudivada sub-division. Despite being married to a woman from Eluru three months ago he has been staying in an apartment with a beautician. Family members allege that Vijay Kumar died due to beautician's pressure.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar's body was shifted to Gudivada Government Area Hospital. The police who registered the case are investigating. Upon learning of Vijay Kumar's death, police officers, staff and members of the circle rushed to the area hospital.