Andhra Pradesh: Gulf returned confirmed of coronavirus strain virus in Antarvedi of East Godavari

The coronavirus strain virus has created a stir in East Godavari district. Two days ago, a man from the Gulf came to his hometown Sakhinetipalli Mandal Antarvedi. However he underwent corona tests at a local primary health center. A report received yesterday confirmed that the man was infected with the strain virus.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,398 new positive cases and nine deaths till Saturday, which takes cumulative positive to 9,05,946 after 1.51 crore sample tests. The latest bulletin reports that as many as 787 patients recovered from the infection in 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,89,295 and the active cases rose to 9,417. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 7,234,

Guntur registered highest 273 fresh cases followed by Visakhapatnam 198, Chittoor 190, Krishna 178 and SPS Nellore 163 in a single day. Going by the deaths, Guntur and SPS Nellore reported two fatalities each while one each in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam.