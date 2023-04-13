Andhra Pradesh: Guntur GGH doctors conduct surgery for rarest tumour

Doctors of Guntur GGH General Surgery have identified the rarest tumour of which only two cases have been reported in the world so far in medical journals. The doctors of the Second Unit of General Surgery successfully performed a very difficult operation and saved the patient's life. Professor Dr. Ekula Kiran Kumar disclosed the details to the media at the hospital on Wednesday.



Nelaturi Samson John Sunil of Vijayawada was taken to Vijayawada GGH for treatment as his health deteriorated to such an extent that he could not get out of bed. The doctors immediately gave him a blood transfusion and after his health improved a little, medical tests were conducted and it was confirmed that he had a tumor called cyst in the lower part of his stomach. The patient was brought to Guntur GGH on March 14 after contacting a corporate hospital for surgery but to no avail.

After examining the reports, Dr. Kiran Kumar said that a very rare cyst tumor was found near the junction of the duodenum and jejunum of the small intestine. Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in the first part of the small intestine has so far been reported only in two medical journals.

It was not mentioned anywhere how to operate for this problem, all the general surgery doctors of the second unit discussed this and bravely operated on March 25. This surgery, which costs up to Rs. 10 lakh in private hospitals, was done completely free of cost under YSR Arogyashri scheme. Dr. Kiran Kumar said that doctors Chalam, Nagasantosh, Vamsidhar, Anusha, Venugopal, Koti, anesthetists Mahesh Babu, Ananda Babu, Alekhya, Keerthi, Raghava and Kavitha participated along with him in the operation process.