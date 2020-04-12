Andhra Pradesh: Guntur town is in grip of Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh: Guntur is in the grip of Coronavirus. Out of 75 positive cases in the entire district, 61 reported from the Guntur town and its surrounding villages, as on Sunday morning updates. Within the 61, 58 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in New Delhi. Out of 58 patients, only 11 have Delhi travel history. 10 patients are primary contacts of the Delhi returnees and remaining are secondary contacts, according to the police officials.

That led to imposing stringent restrictions in the city. Authorities will allow people to purchase groceries and vegetables once in couple of days only.

In fact, the police and medical teams have detected the total 69 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi from Guntur urban. Out of them 11 people affected with coronavirus, 61 in hospital isolation, 2 in house isolation, 5 out of state and one out of district.

When comes to the contacts of TJ returnees, the government identified 278 primary contacts and out of them 10 tested coronavirus positive among them one patient died. Within the 278 primary contacts, 39 people are in government quarantine centres and 238 in-home quarantine. The government only tested samples of 47 and yet to test the samples of the remaining 231 primary contacts. Even in the tested samples of 47, the government is awaiting the results of 12 people whereas 25 proved negative.

By further digging into TJ returnees and their primary contacts, the COVID19 authorities traced 1177 secondary contacts, of which 37 patients tested positive, one proved negative and awaiting for the results of another 2 persons. Among the total secondary contacts, so far government authorities tested samples of only 40 people and are in hospital quarantine. The remaining 1137 people are in-home quarantine.

On the other hand, there are 829 NRIs returned to Guntur urban limits. Authorities are able to trace 821 NRIs but yet to find the locations of the remaining 8 persons and the hunt for them is on.

To effectively implement the lockdown and control the movement of the people, the police department deployed 7 district check posts, 41 inner check posts, 34 mobile parties, 13 pickets and 24 striking teams.