Andhra Pradesh: Half Day schools to begin across the state from today
Starting from Monday, half-day classes will be implemented in schools all over the district following government orders. Classes will be held from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm for students from class 1 to class 9. It is mandatory for government, zilla parishad, municipal, model schools, aided, private schools, and recognized unaided schools in the district to adhere to this directive.
The government has announced that half-day classes will be in effect from the 18th of this month until the last working day of the academic year, which is April 23rd. In schools conducting class 10 examinations, classes for students from classes 1 to 9 will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm for the seven days of the examination. District Education Officer K. Venkateswara Rao has emphasized the importance of strictly following the government's guidelines and has provided schools with several directives issued by the Education Department.
As part of the government's initiative, 'Janaganna gorumudda' will be served as midday meals in government schools. It is mandatory for students to have lunch at school before going home. Officials have instructed schools to adhere to the prescribed menu for meals even during school hours.