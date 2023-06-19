Live
Andhra Pradesh: Half-day schools to continue till June 24
VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the high temperatures and heat wave conditions prevailing in the State, the Education Department has decided to continue the single session schools till June 24.
The schools will run from 7.30 am to 12 noon. This is applicable to all government, aided and private schools, said S Suresh Kumar the Commissioner of School Education in a press release on Sunday.
The schools re-opened on June 12 for the academic year 2023-24. Keeping in view the harsh summer and scorching heat, the State School Education department is conducting single session in the state and it will continue till June 24, 2023.
Ragi malt will be served to children from 8.30 am to 9 am and midday meals will be served from 11.30 am to 12 noon.
