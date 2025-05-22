Andhra Pradesh Health Dept Issues New COVID-19 Advisory Guidelines

The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, has issued fresh guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The advisory urges citizens to strictly adhere to preventive measures as cases continue to pose a public health challenge.

Health officials highlight the suspension of all large gatherings, including religious meetings, social events, parties, and other functions. Public spaces such as railway stations, bus terminals, and airports are directed to implement rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols to minimize transmission risk.

Individuals above 60 years of age and pregnant women are strongly advised to remain indoors and limit exposure to potential infection sources. The department stresses the importance of personal hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding face-touching.

In crowded or enclosed environments, wearing masks is recommended to reduce virus spread. Residents experiencing COVID-like symptoms—including fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headaches, body aches, nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea—should seek testing at the earliest to confirm infection and access timely treatment.

Travelers returning from countries with high COVID incidence must undergo testing as a precautionary step. The advisory also calls on individuals feeling unwell to remain home and avoid contact with others to prevent further contagion.

To support ongoing testing and care, health authorities have been instructed to maintain an adequate supply of masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), and triple-layer masks. Laboratories across the state are to operate round-the-clock, providing uninterrupted COVID-19 testing services.