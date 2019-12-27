Andhra Pradesh: Here are the key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting

The AP cabinet, which met on the agenda of the AP capital discussed some key issues. Here are some of the key issues that the cabinet has given the nod for the decisions

* The cabinet decided to hold Panchayat elections based on the 2011 census.

* The govt is said to be purchasing 412 new 108 vehicles by March 30th while 621 new vehicles for 104 services to strengthen the 108 services.

* A new approach to purchasing agricultural products with 341 market yards which would work for 365 days will be launched.

* Annually, the support price for turmeric, Mirchi, onion and cereal crops, which have no minimum support price will be purchased by govt.

* The cabinet decided to set up Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology in 6 acres 4 cents in Krishna district.

* Four acres of land will be given to state waqf board in Rayachoti area of Kadapa district.

* Rice construction company will be given the responsibility to prepare DPR for the construction of Machilipatnam port. The face of * Krishnapatnam Port, which is a hindrance to the development of the Ramayapatnam Port, is about to shrink.

The report by the Cabinet Subcommittee on Corruption and Scam Scrutiny under CRDA has been issued. The report found that the government had "fundamentally seen a lot of wrongdoing. Legal experts will be sought to investigate the matter. The government says it will seek legal advice on whether to hand over the investigation on insider trading to Lokayukta or CBI.

The GN Rao Committee report, which was set up to look into the issues of AP development and capital formation, was put before the cabinet. The report was thoroughly studied while the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report, already set up by the state government, is expected to come up. The high-level committee of high-level experts (high power committee) will be set up by the state government. The committee consists of senior officials and ministers. The ministers said the GN Rao committee had also discussed the report of the Sivaramakrishna Committee set up by the previous government.

The government decided to sanction Rs 12,000 crore for school repairs, Rs 14,000 crore for hospitals, Rs 3,150 crore under Arogya Sri, Rs.40,000 crore for social welfare, Rs 6 crore, for Amma Vodi, Rs 8 crore per annum for funds for farmers to invest in agriculture, infrastructure, Rs 3 crore for free electricity for farmers.