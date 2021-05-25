Andhra Pradesh: High Court division bench to hear petition on Anandaiah medicine on Thursday

The High Court has allowed a hearing on the distribution of Anandaiah medicine. The petitions will be heard by a division bench of the high court on Thursday. It is learnt that the petitioners demanded that the cost of drug distribution should be borne by the government. Asked to see that the issue of law and order do not arise. They took to the notice of the court that the police said the distribution was stopped by order of the Lokayukta. He said the Lokayukta did not have the power to stop the distribution of medicine. After hearing the arguments of the petitioners, the court allowed the trial.

It is a well known fact that Anandaiah's medicine is a topic of discussion all over the country. In the Telugu states, however, this drug is now a hot topic. All the attention of the people in the Telugu states is towards Nellore's Krishnapatnam. Although it is not yet clear whether the Anandaiah medicine works on the corona or not, people still believe it as treatment for coronavirus. A TDP delegation visited the Anandaiah medicine manufacturing area on Tuesday.



On this occasion, while giving Anandaiah medicine to a person, he immediately recovered and appeared. They were surprised by this. A student from Peddapalli in Karimnagar district came there in critical condition while Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and team were there, Anandaiah's family members put drugs in his eye. In 15 minutes the student got up and sat leaving everyone there in shock.

