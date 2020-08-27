Andhra Pradesh High Court extends status quo till September 21 on three capital issue

The petition against three capitals and the CRDA repeal bills was heard in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The High Court has extended the status quo till next month September 21 and adjourned the hearing to September 21. The tribunal said Status quo would continue without enforcing capital bills. The government has been given time till September 11 to file counter-petitions and till September 17 to file objections while the trial is set to begin on September 21.

On the other hand, the supreme court held a hearing on Wednesday on the issue of the three capitals. The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the state government challenging the status quo orders given by the Andhra Pradesh High Court stating that the High Court would resolve the case soon and refused to grant stay on status quo.

Meanwhile, the petitions filed in respect of Andhra Pradesh capital matters were heard in the High Court on Thursday. The tribunal discussed the over the day-to-day hearing with lawyers from the 21st of next month. The three-judge bench made it clear that it was prepared to hold a hearing in the High Court if the physical distance was observed.

The petitions filed in respect of Andhra Pradesh capital matters were heard in the High Court on Thursday. The tribunal discussed the over the day-to-day hearing with lawyers from the 21st of next month. The three-judge bench made it clear that it was prepared to hold a hearing in the High Court if the physical distance was observed.