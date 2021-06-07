Andhra Pradesh High Court gives green signal to Anandaiah's K medicine

All the hurdles cleared for Anandaiah's K medicine with Andhra Pradesh High Court gave the green signal to the medicine. It is learnt that the state government had stopped the Anandaiah's K drug in the past. Earlier, the AP government had not given permission for the drug as reports were yet to come regarding the drug being administered in eyes.

The AP government refused permission on the grounds that the drug had not been shown before the committee. However, it gave the green signal to the P, L and F drugs manufactured by Anandaiah.

However, the AP High Court, which heard arguments on the issue on Monday, gave the green signal to Anandaiah's K medicine. The High Court permitted its use while prescribing to submit a report within two weeks regarding the eye drops drug and ordered the government to distribute the drug to coronavirus patients.

The High Court adjourned the case till June 21. Anandaiah's Coronavirus drug distribution on the other hand resumed on Monday. Anandaiah medicine will be distributed to 2,000 to 3,000 people a day. MLA Kakani said that Anandaiah medicine will be distributed to other districts soon.