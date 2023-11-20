Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to Chandrababu in Skill case

Nelapadu (Guntur district: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill development case.

Justice T Mallikarjun Rao delivering the verdict on the bail petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu stated that the conditions set during the grant of interim bail will be applicable till November 28 and Chandrababu need not go to Rajamahendravaram jail.

Chandrababu was directed to submit the medical reports in the ACB Court.