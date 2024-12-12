Prisoner in Sangareddy Central Jail Suffers Heart Attack

Live
Highlights
A prisoner in Sangareddy Central Jail, Eerayya Naik, suffered a heart attack during a medical examination.
Sangareddy: A prisoner in Sangareddy Central Jail, Eerayya Naik, suffered a heart attack during a medical examination. Eerayya Naik, who is on remand in connection with the assault case on the Laghcherla Collector, was immediately shifted to a hospital after his condition became critical.
The incident occurred while routine medical tests were being conducted for the prisoner. Jail authorities acted promptly to provide first aid and arranged for his transfer to the hospital for further treatment.
Eerayya Naik, who is facing charges related to a high-profile attack, has been under judicial custody since his arrest. His sudden health deterioration has raised concerns about his condition, with further updates awaited from the hospital.
