Andhra Pradesh High Court hands over Social Media postings case to CBI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has handed down a sensational verdict handing over the case of social media postings to the CBI and ordered to submit report within 8 weeks. The court also ordered the registration of FIRs against those who had recently slandered judges on social media for misrepresenting the judgments of the High Court in several cases. The High Court also directed the AP government to co-operate with the CBI.

Meanwhile, the AP High Court has so far issued notice to 49 leaders and activists of the ruling YSR Congress party who have made controversial remarks against the judges. A lawyer has filed a petition against the posts over remarks that insulted judges. The court issued notices to all of them after thoroughly examining the controversial comments on the court verdicts on social media. The High Court has issued notices to several YCP activists active including Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan.

Nandyal TDP leader M Shivananda Reddy, a former police officer, recently told the high court that there was a social media section of the ruling YCP behind making objectionable remarks on the judiciary and high court judges. He said the controversial remarks were made with a plan. He complained that appropriate action should be taken against them but the CID did not respond appropriately. The High Court was requested to investigate with the CBI under its supervision to crack down on this conspiracy which is causing serious damage to the reputation of the judiciary.

According to the government, 12 FIRs have been registered against 16 of the 93 people in the Sumoto petition for making objectionable remarks. None of the 16 have been arrested, Sivanandareddy said. They are all YSRCP social media activists so it is becoming clear that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is protecting the investigating agencies. At this juncture, the AP High Court on Monday took a sensational decision to hand over the case to the CBI. This came as a surprise to everyone soon after the government lodged a complaint with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court against the AP High Court judges.