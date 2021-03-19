Andhra Pradesh: High Court stays CID probe on Chandrababu over Amaravati Assigned lands scam

The High Court has stayed the ongoing CID probe against Chandrababu in the Amaravati land case. Chandrababu filed a quash petition in the AP High Court seeking dismissal of the case registered against him by the CID. Supreme Court Advocate Siddharth Ludra made arguments on behalf of Chandrababu.

The judge asked the CID to show if there was clear evidence in the matter of assigned lands. The High Court questioned the CID officials as to what was found in the preliminary inquiry. However, counsel for the CID told the court that details could not be disclosed at the outset of the trial. He said all matters would be known if a full inquiry was allowed. However, the High Court did not agree with the CID inquiry and imposed stay in the case.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has lodged a complaint with the CID against Chandrababu and former minister Narayana for forcibly grabbing land from Dalits in Amaravati. With this, the CID registered a case against Chandrababu under various sections. After discussing the matter with legal experts, Chandrababu filed a quash petition in the high court.

Earlier, the CID officers who gave notice to Chandrababu to appear for interrogation at the CID regional office in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada at 11 am on the 23rd of this month, warned that he would be arrested if he did not appear for the trial. In this context, Chandrababu filed a quash petition in the High Court. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the High Court imposed stay on the case.